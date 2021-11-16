BELOIT—The School District of Beloit has dropped to receiving only one star out of five on the state-issued report cards released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI).
Report card ratings range from five stars, denoting schools and districts that significantly exceed expectations, to one star for those that fail to meet expectations.
Beloit had only one school meeting expectations—Robinson Elementary. It had six schools meeting few expectations and five schools failing to meet expectations. The School District of Beloit received an overall score of 46.9. Its enrollment was shown as being 5,923 students, according to DPI’s Tuesday data.
No report cards were produced in 2019-2020. However, in 2018-2019, the School District of Beloit had received two stars or an overall score of 59.7.
For 2020-2021, 2,101 public schools and 376 choice schools received report cards in the state. Of those schools, 1,781 met, exceeded, or significantly exceeded expectations. Of the total schools, 199 public schools and 240 choice schools did not have enough available data to receive scored report cards. Of the 421 school districts that received report cards, 399 met, exceeded, or significantly exceeded expectations.
Scores are calculated in four priority areas: achievement; growth; target group outcomes; and on-track to graduation. By law, the larger the percentage of a school or district’s students who are economically disadvantaged, the more the growth measure contributes to its overall score. This allows schools and districts to be rewarded for advancing students’ progress regardless of their starting level. If there is insufficient data to calculate a priority area score, the measure is omitted and the remaining measures weigh more heavily in the overall score.
Converse Elementary had an overall score of 57.8—two stars, or meets few expectations.
Gaston Elementary had an overall score of 49—two stars, or meets few expectations.
Hackett Elementary had an overall score of 44.4—one star, or fails to meet expectations.
Merrill Elementary had an overall score of 35.0—one star, or fails to meet expectations.
Robinson Elementary had an overall score of 60.2—three stars, or meets expectations.
Todd Elementary had an overall score of 51.9—two stars, or meets few expectations.
Aldrich Intermediate had an overall score of 52.2—two stars, or meets few expectations.
Cunningham Intermediate had an overall score of 50.8—two stars, or meets few expectations.
Fruzen Intermediate had an overall score of 47.3—one star, or failed to meet expectations.
McNeel Intermediate had an overall score of 42.1—one star, or failed to meet expectations.
Beloit Memorial High School had an overall score of 54.2—two stars, or meets few expectations.
Beloit Learning Academy, the district’s alternative school, had a score of 15.1—one star, or failed to meet expectations.
School District of Beloit Executive Director of Teaching, Learning and Equity emailed the following comment on behalf of the district regarding the scores: “The district’s report card from the state reflects our results on the state testing performance done once a year. This past spring was a large undertaking across departments, and we are proud of the efforts made to test our kids throughout a challenging time when we were just coming back as a cohort model for learning. The results demonstrate the impact of the pandemic; however, we are committed to getting our students what they need and are confident that there will be increased academic outcomes for all students as reflected in this upcoming year’s scores.
We have strategic efforts being made towards accelerated learning, high quality materials and instruction, and we are being intentional towards devoting resources towards developing early reading foundations as a part of our newly adopted reading materials. We are just so happy to be back in person 5 days a week, and we are grateful to all of the staff, families and students for having resilience each and every day!”