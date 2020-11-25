BELOIT - The School District of Beloit Board of Education discussed the status of getting small groups of students back in school and if teachers could work from home at its Tuesday evening meeting.
Last week, Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser said the Rock County positivity rate for COVID-19 was 31%. In light of community spread of the virus, Keyser said conversation regarding small groups of students coming back to school has been put on hold.
Having students come back would be a conversation that, when resumed, would have to start with building level administrators and would need to go through several iterations before the district could put the idea into action. Keyser said the positivity rate as well as hospitalization usage trends would have to go down before proceeding with the small group plans.
Board member John Wong asked if it is worth a discussion to have teachers working from home given the rates of COVID-19. The School District of Beloit has closed the Todd, Merrill and Beloit Memorial High School buildings because cases of COVID-19 have been reported among staff.
Keyser said many surrounding school districts are moving into distance learning over Thanksgiving and winter break and those districts have their staff teaching in classrooms. Keyser said the option of having staff work from home would be a last resort.
The systems and structures put in place, especially support for students and families, could be pushed backward with teachers at home. Keyser said pupil service and administrative support as well as schools’ ability to deploy resources and materials to families as well as home visits could be impeded.
Board member Amiee Leavy asked Keyser if there are any other groups doing face-to-face learning in which the district could learn from. Keyser said the cohort model seems to be most effective. Fresh Start, for example, breaks up into three cohorts in three different locations. Therefore, if there was a localized outbreak it would only affect a portion of the students. Keyser said he has shared the model with his administration team to consider as a possible way to bring students back.
Keyser said some districts are doing distance learning within buildings with students remaining in one classroom. Another model is students breaking into two groups and alternating days with virtual students, and there are hybrid models.
Board member Stephanie Jacobs said she is in support of teachers being in the classroom with the health and safety guidelines in place, noting some teachers with health concerns have been able to work from home. With kids already missing so much, she said the best thing is for students to see teachers in the classroom. However, this could change in the future depending on COVID-19 conditions.