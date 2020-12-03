BELOIT—The School District of Beloit administration will put together a draft request for proposal (RFP) so a firm can be hired to facilitate a strategic plan for the district, with review of the RFP set for Jan. 5.
The district Planning and Budget Committee discussed strategic planning ideas Tuesday evening.
“We are looking for people that can successfully facilitate authentic discussions with a diverse group of stakeholders with a willingness to be radically creative,” said Board of Education Vice President Megan Miller.
Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser explained the strategic plan is a three to four page document that tells people what the district wants to achieve in the future and how it plans to get there. It lets people know the district’s purpose, values, context, goals and targets, strategies and a measurement of progress.
Miller said the plan would create expectations that outlive the board and superintendent. It would be community-generated, and not based solely on board members’ and administrators’ goals. Miller said it should be driven on community needs versus what is trending in education.
Miller asked to what extent the district would be willing to work collaboratively with the City of Beloit in its strategic plan, noting there could be potential cost savings.
Keyser said the district would need to be mindful of work the city is doing to see if there are opportunities for collaboration.
Board of Education member John Wong said he was involved in the last strategic plan for the district in 2015. Wong said it started out in grand style, but he became concerned that participation died off rapidly. The process started out with 40 people and ended up with only six.
This time, Wong said stakeholder feedback will be critical, noting there are competing factors when it comes to all stakeholders. He said it’s important to have realistic timelines and give it due process.
In an interview after the meeting, Miller explained this strategic planning process will be unlike previous ones because it may be able to incorporate principles and people from the district’s Ford Next Generation Learning (NGL).
The model is used in the creation of the high school’s career academies where the district partners with an array of community partners and business people as well as school staff for input.
“It relies on bringing all community partners together,” Miller said.
Miller said the task force for the district’s NGL started about two years ago and many of the people involved it in it may be key in the upcoming strategic planning process.