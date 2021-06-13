BELOIT—The School District of Beloit is seeing a number of families open enrolling into other area districts, with a majority of applicants seeking approval into the Beloit Turner district.
Preliminary open enrollment numbers for the 2021-22 school year show about 68% of Beloit applicants submitted requests to Beloit Turner schools, according to data provided by JoAnn Armstrong, Executive Director of Human Resources, Business and Operations.
Other districts with the next largest number of families enrolling in are Janesville at around 10% and Clinton with about 9%.
A total of seven applications were received from families seeking to enroll into the School District of Beloit. Of those, three came from Janesville, three from Beloit Turner and one from Clinton.
There were a total of 373 open enrollment applications for families seeking to enroll out of the School District of Beloit.
These figures show a potential net loss of about 366 students in open enrollment for the Beloit district. It is likely that not all applicants will be approved from the nonresident districts. Some districts simply do not have the room to accept all the applicants they receive in the open enrollment process.
The breakdown of where open enrollment families wanted students to be enrolled is as follows:
- Beloit Turner—255
- Janesville—37
- Clinton—35
- Merrill Area—12
- Parkview—9
- Appleton—5
- Two Rivers—5
- Edgerton—2
- McFarland—2
- Waukesha—2
- Madison Metropolitan—2
- Evansville—1
- Delavan-Darien—1
- Whitewater—1
- Ripon—1
- Medford Area—1
- North Ozaukee—1
- Grantsburg—1
The open enrollment application period ran from Feb. 1 to April 30. Resident districts were required to send copies of special education and expulsion records to nonresident districts by May 7.
The next step in the process involves nonresident districts notifying of either approval or denial by June 11.
The resident district must then notify families of denials by June 18. Approved applicants are required to notify the nonresident district of intent to attend by June 25.
Appeals to decisions are then due within 30 days.
“The district will continue to monitor the status of open enrollment applications. The process is not complete, so it is unknown what the number of enrollments in or out of the district will be,” Armstrong said. “Until the open enrollment figures are firmed up, the district will continue to project the open enrollment based on trends we have recorded.”