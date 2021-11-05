BELOIT - The School District of Beloit has cancelled school today due to safety concerns in light of a scheduled protest stemming from allegations about a masking incident with a teacher and student on Oct. 26.
The district issued the following statement this morning:
“Our priority is always the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We have been informed that an outside group has a planned event in our community that may be disruptive to the school day and to our students and staff. Considering the behaviors, actions, and language of certain groups who do not consider the safety and well-being of others, our buildings are closed and there is no school today. The decision to close our buildings was made in collaboration with the City of Beloit Police Department.
"We have zero-tolerance for hate speech, violence, or threats made against our staff and District. We stand together as a District and community against all forms of hate and racism.”
The protest is scheduled for 3 p.m. today at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
The protest was planned after a parent made allegations that a teacher taped a mask to a child’s face on Oct. 26. According to police reports, there were differing accounts given by the student who allegedly had his mask taped to his face, his parents as well as another teacher and students present during the incident. While the police investigation into the incident is closed there is an investigation into threats reported against school district staff.
The Beloit Daily News has not named the teacher as no arrest was made, although some news outlets have identified the teacher, interviewed the student’s parent and written about details not fully corroborated by police reports, other documentation or witnesses. The reports have spurred discussion on social media locally and in other states.