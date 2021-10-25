BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education will vote on the district budget following a hearing set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The district has a proposed $109,101,833 operational budget for the 2021-2022 school year, slightly up from the $106,513,467 budget in 2020-2021.
Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations JoAnn Armstrong presented the latest budget numbers to the newspaper following state aid figures being released on Oct. 15. The public hearing for the budget will be at the Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
There is a potential $10.5 million shortfall, due primarily to declining enrollment, rising costs and increasing equalized value, Armstrong said.
The current operations budget for the School District of Beloit in 2021-2022 is $109,101,833 and the projected revenue for 2021-2022 is $98,551,526 resulting in a shortfall of $10,550,307.
The mill rate will be $10.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation meaning a homeowner with a $100,000 home would pay $1,010 in school district taxes for the year. Taxpayers will pay the same as last year.
The district receives $10,039 in per pupil aid. With a rolling three-year average of 172 less students, used to calculate funding, the district would be losing roughly $1,726,672. The district’s three-year average number of pupils is 6,516. It had 6,757 students in 2019-2020; 6,242 in 2020-2021; and 6,031 in 2021-2022.
The Lincoln Academy is a new public charter school which opened this fall which receives $9,201 in general aid state funding per pupil. It reported 364.5 district students are now attending costing the district approximately $3,353,764.
Increased costs in the 2021-2022 budget for the district include: health insurance costs up 8% over past two years; rising property and liability insurance costs, maintenance and grounds employees being back in-house, or being district employees, and new funding requirements for the independent charter school, The Lincoln Academy.
Professional educators returning for the 2021-2022 school year received increases of $1,250. The preliminary budget includes a possible 2% increase for all other permanent staff groups hired prior to July 1, 2021, including paraprofessionals, instructional support, administrative support, secretaries, trades/facilities staff and administrators.
Armstrong said the budget shortfall will be addressed using fiscally conservative and responsible spending in addition to using fund balance.