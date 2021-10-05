BELOIT—The School District of Beloit has a proposed $133.46 million budget for the 2021-2022 school year, slightly down from the $133.86 budget in 2020-2021.
Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations JoAnn Armstrong presented the budget overview Tuesday. The budget numbers are preliminary and may change based on the certification issued by the state on Oct. 15. The public hearing for the budget will be at Kolak Education Center on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at which time the board will vote on the budget adoption and levy.
There is a $7.32 million shortfall, due primarily to declining enrollment, rising costs and increasing equalized value or the rise in property values within the district which can lessen state aid, Armstrong explained prior to the meeting.
The current operations budget for the School District of Beloit in 2021-2022 is $91,977,990 and the projected revenue for 2021-2022 is $84,500,252 resulting in a shortfall of $7,477,738. Armstrong explained the $7.32 million shortfall is across all funds, and the $7.47 million shortfall only represents the general fund (operating). The district is seeing some savings in other funds and that is why there is a difference between $7.32 and $7.47 million in shortfall, she said.
The mill rate will be $10.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation meaning a homeowner with a $100,000 home would pay $1,010 in school district taxes for the year. Taxpayers will pay the same as last year. Last year the mill rate was also $10.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
The district receives $10,039 in per pupil aid. With a rolling three-year average of 296 less students, used to calculate funding, the district would be losing roughly $2,971,482. The district’s three-year average number of pupils is 6,392. It had 6,757 students in 2019-2020; 6,242 in 2020-2021; and 6,025 in 2021-2022.
Increased costs in the 2021-2022 budget include: health insurance costs up 8% over the past two years; rising property and liability insurance costs, and maintenance and grounds employees being back in-house, or being district employees.
Professional educators returning for the 2021-2022 school year received increases of $1,250. The preliminary budget includes a possible 2% increase for all other permanent staff groups hired prior to July 1, 2021, including paraprofessionals, instructional support, administrative support, secretaries, trades/facilities staff and administrators.
Armstrong said the budget shortfall will be addressed using fiscally conservative and responsible spending in addition to using fund balance.
“The current state biennial budget does not provide any additional funding for schools in the form of per pupil aid or increasing the revenue limit formula, making it more difficult for all schools to fund operational costs,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong said Beloit is identified as the second highest aided district in Wisconsin with over 60% of its funding coming in the form of state aid. In 2020-2021, the school board approved a $2.95 million deficit budget with the anticipation of using fund balance to cover the shortfall.
“Contrary to that approved budget, thanks to conservative spending and responsible fiscal practices, the district not only did not use fund balance, the district added over $118,000 to fund balance. The preliminary budget is a visual representation of a budget with the highest fiscal impact. The preliminary budget presentation sets the stage, now is the time we must identify and set the priorities of the district to finalize the budget for final review and adoption on Oct. 26,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong explained the entire shortfall, if spent, would come from the fund balance.
“I hope that we will again realize savings in areas that will reduce the amount coming from the fund balance. If the full amount was taken from the fund balance it would place the district fund balance at 15% of our general fund prior year expenditures. The board goal is to have 18% of the general fund prior year expenditures in fund balance,” Armstrong said.
Taxpayers could have seen their taxes drop for the past two years and in 2021-2022 if the district doesn’t opt to prepay its 2012 referendum debt. According to an earlier presentation in the evening by Baird Public Finance’s Lisa Voisin the presentation graphs showed the mill rate could have dropped to under $6.00 per $1,000 of assessed valuation for 2019-2020; in 2020-2021; and for the 2021-2022 proposed budget, if the district does not prepay 2012 referendum debt. By prepaying referendum debt, she said it has saved $4.5 million in interest costs and helps prevent “peaks and valleys” in the mill rate.
Board member Amiee Leavy asked Voisin if the community was brought in on the decision to prepay as opposed to having their lower property taxes lowered, and she said the community should be informed more by the district about the mill rate options and how they affect their property taxes.
Voisin said it was common for school districts around the state to keep their mill rates flat. Not prepaying the referendum debt could bring the taxes down for residents but with uncertain state budgets it could result in future hikes in the rate. Voisin’s presentation also included a graph with information on a potential $27.7 million referendum for the discussion in the future.