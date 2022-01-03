School District of Beloit students were to be back in class Tuesday after being off on Monday due to a Durham School Services bus driver shortage stemming from COVID-19.
In an email to families the district said it anticipates busing transportation issues may continue for the remainder of the week. If Beloit students ride a bus to school, Durham School Services will be in touch with them directly if there are any changes to their student pick-up time and/or location.
There are 997 students in the district who are ride a Durham School Services bus to school, according to information from Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations JoAnn Armstrong.
The district had 6,031 students in 2021-2022, according to a budget presentation by the district given in October.
According to information from Durham School Services, the Monday shortage was due to a few team members being placed in quarantine as a result of the company’s routine COVID-19 screening.
There continues to be nationwide bus driver shortage, which includes Beloit and the company continues to actively hire. It’s still looking to hire eight to 10 additional drivers. Training takes about a month on average. Once a driver is fully credentialed, starting pay is $17.34 per hour with a four-hour guarantee.
Individuals interested in becoming a part of the Durham School Services/National Express team as a school bus driver can apply at https://careers.nellc.com or visit the site and get more information.
The Beloit Turner School District was in session on Monday. The district owns its buses and its drivers are Turner employees.
“We are currently fully staffed for drivers, but are looking for additional sub drivers,” said Superintendent Dennis McCarthy.
McCarthy said the district has contingency plans in place which could result in extra routes being run which could mean a late arrival for a minimum number of routes.
The district currently runs two sets of routes—middle school, high school and elementary in the morning and then in the afternoon.
In a severe driver shortage situation, in which the district would have no one else with a CDL who can drive, it would identify which routes and how many would need to run late. Then, parents would be notified of the option to drop off and pick up instead, or understand that their child could arrive late given those circumstances.
“The goal is to impact as few routes as possible and still be able to hold school with minimal disruption,” McCarthy said.
The Lincoln Academy CEO Kristi Cole said the school was back in session on Monday and didn’t have any issues with busing.