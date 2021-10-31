BELOIT—School District of Beloit Superintendent Dan Keyser received favorable reviews from school board members in his interim superintendent evaluation recently.
The Daily News obtained his interim superintendent evaluation in an open records request.
The summary document was presented to Keyser in a closed session meeting on Tuesday. The evaluation had been postponed due to board member turnover. Keyser is scheduled to have his regular permanent superintendent evaluation in December or January as there is a deadline of Jan. 15 to have it complete, said Board of Education Megan Miller.
“Completing his evaluation would include a discussion about whether to extend beyond his current two year contract,” Miller said. “He is in year one of a two-year contract.”
Miller said the board has been providing ongoing informal feedback throughout the year with the understanding that there won’t be any surprises for his permanent evaluation.
A date for the permanent evaluation will be discussed at an upcoming committee meeting.
The evaluation document stated Keyser overall met expectations. He predominantly met expectations in services to people served, fiscal management, community and public relations and effective leadership of staff. The board identified areas for improvement in Keyser’s relationship with the board, management skills and abilities and student achievement.
When it came to his relationship with the board, the document stated he met expectations when it came to setting up and maintaining systems to keep the board informed. He said there is room for improvement on how he provides information and recommendations along with rationales and explanations about issues and topics so that the board can take action. The board also would like to see him work with the board to develop and recommend policies defining organizational expectations.
The document stated Keyser meets the expectation of setting up and maintaining systems for keeping accurate records as well as developing reports based on data.
The document stated Keyser understands and stays current with the district climate and needs of people served. However, it stated he should improve how he implements equitable personnel procedures in recruiting, employing, and retaining highly qualified and most effective teachers, administrators and other personnel based on identified needs.
The document gave Keyser positive feedback regarding his fiscal management; community and public relations; and for effective leadership of staff.
With regard to student achievement, the board believes Keyser needs to improve how he collaboratively develops, implements and monitors department goals addressing diverse student populations based on a continuous improvement process. The board also wants to see Keyser improve upon his ability to lead departments in working towards goals and monitoring how students in all subgroups are meeting measurable and acceptable student academic progress.