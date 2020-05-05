BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education approved contracting the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) to search for an interim superintendent during its Tuesday.
On April 28, the board voted to suspend its superintendent search and instead pursue hiring an interim superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year. The search for a permanent superintendent is to resume in January of 2021. The decision was made after discussion surrounding the tight timeline in finding a permanent superintendent by the start of the school year in light of COVID-19 setbacks.
Under the contract WASB will plan the interim search and planning meetings, develop a vacancy notice, publicize the vacancy, collect and handle applications on behalf of the board, assist with interviews, complete background checks, assist with the final section and more. The completion date for WASB’s work will be no later than June 24.
The district is to pay WASB $125 an hour for its search services coordinator, $70 an hour for the search services assistant and $155 per hour for professional services. Travel time of WASB employees or agents will be paid $105 an hour with the district paying for any meals and lodging necessary. The expenses are not expected to exceed $4,500, and will likely be closer to $3,000, said school board President Kyle Larsen.
The district paid $6,735 for the 2018 interim superintendent search with WASB, noted Executive Director Business, Human Resources and Operations Jo Ann Armstrong.
When Interim Superintendent Sue Green was asked in an email by the Daily News if she was interested in the interim superintendent position, she responded on April 30 saying she had been asked to consider the possibility of staying as interim for another year and will be giving it a great deal of consideration.
When board members Maria Delgado and John Wong asked if Green would stay until a permanent superintendent is found, Larsen said Green told him that she would be willing to help coach the new interim superintendent.
Green then told the board it needs to move forward with looking for an interim superintendent and that she would help with the transition.
“We will see what you get for candidates for that position,” Green said.
When the board discussed future items for discussion board member Amiee Leavy said she would like the board to discuss contingency plans for how to reopen schools in the fall and a distance learning scenario for if schools are open, but parents are uncomfortable sending students there.
Megan Miller asked to discuss options for more community partnerships such as dental services to help students.
Wong said the board really needs to set an agenda item to get a grasp on how down state revenues may impact the district budget post COVID-19.
