BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education discussed plans to restart student sports, its code of conduct and substitute teachers at its Tuesday evening meeting, according to Board President Kyle Larsen in an interview following the meeting.
Larsen said Athletic and Activities Director Joel Beard gave an update and timeline for resuming high school athletics if in-person school resumes.
“He wanted the board to approve the plan so he could start communicating to athletes and coaches could make summer contact on Monday,” Larsen said.
However, Larsen said the consensus of the board was to hold off on approving the plan until the fall reopening plans for students are determined. On July 28, Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser will bring forward a recommendation on either in-person learning, a hybrid or in-person an online learning or all online learning for the board to consider.
The board also approved the newly revised code of conduct which will go to the board again for a second reading on July 28.
“It will be ready for administration to use and train during the administrator academy in the beginning of August,” Larsen said.
At Tuesday’s meeting the board also approved the natatorium (swimming pool) naming committee’s membership. The committee will consider naming the natatorium after longtime swim coach and retired teacher Dick Vogel. Larsen said Ryan Michels, a district swim coach, had brought forth the original recommendation to name the pool after Vogel and the board wanted to have a committee take a look at it.
The board also approved the membership for the ad hoc committee for language barriers on Tuesday.
At 5:30 p.m. today there will be a meeting where Director of the Wisconsin Resource Center for Charter School Sarah Hackett will give a presentation on the various types of charter schools, how they differ, the relationships between the various types of charters and public schools and how the various types of charter schools are funded, Larsen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.