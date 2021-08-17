BELOIT — Masks will be required for all students and staff in the School District of Beloit when school starts on Sept. 1, according to a presentation given by Superintendent Dan Keyser during Tuesday evening’s regular board meeting.
Beloit Education Association (BEA) President Tim Vedra issued a comment prior to the presentation saying the BEA supported the mask policy for all students and staff. There were no public comments opposing the mask requirement.
Mask requirements in schools have become controversial in some areas of the country, sparking sometimes heated debates and even bans on mask mandates in some states.
During his update on the fall reopening, Keyser said there would be no changes when it comes to offering free COVID-19 testing for staff, students and parents and the process for contact tracing and quarantining will remain the same. The district is partnering with the City of Beloit and the Rock County Health Department to offer more vaccinations, and new air filtration systems are being installed in the schools.
This fall Keyser said hand sanitizers and cleaning resources will be in every classroom, and custodians will maintain increased cleaning protocols. However, this year students can have field trips and hear guest speakers and the district can use volunteers, parents and community organizations.
“We are filled with hope and encouragement to return stronger than ever in our 2021-2022 year,” Keyser said.
This fall Keyser said those at the district look forward to: changing the narrative from deficit to asset-based; offering continuous improvement planning and accelerated learning opportunities; having professional learning communities; providing multi-level systems of support; and increasing opportunities for family engagement.
At Tuesday’s human resources committee meeting, the committee approved the employment recommendations discussed in a closed session when it reconvened in open session. The recommendations included the resignation of Human Resources Director Tonya Williams.
When Keyser was asked in an email on Aug. 10 if Williams had been placed on administrative leave after the Daily News received inquiries on the status of Williams’ employment, he stated: “As a rule, I do not comment on personnel matters.” Board President Megan Miller also declined comment when asked if Williams had been placed on administrative leave. In an open records request, the Daily News has requested Williams’ resignation letter and separation agreement and any and all financial payouts or arrangements related to ending her employment with the district.
The employment recommendations also included making Jennifer Paepke principal of Cunningham Intermediate School. Paepke was previously assistant principal at Cunningham. Cherie Thibodeaux will be principal of Robinson Elementary School. She was previously assistant principal at Aldrich Intermediate.
Tuesday’s meeting also included a public comment by Dorothy Harrell regarding her concern The Lincoln Academy, a public charter school, is working to recruit students from Merrill School while not doing anything to help the Merrill community. She asked the district what its strategic plan is doing to make Merrill more appealing to students and families. She questioned why the dual language program wasn’t added at Merrill and instead is at Todd.