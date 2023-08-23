Beloit Memorial High School file photo
Beloit Memorial High School at 1225 Fourth St.

BELOIT — The Beloit School District will host a health fair from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Saturday that will feature free immunizations and dental assessments for children.

The event, which will be held at the Beloit Memorial High School fieldhouse, will include free haircuts for adults and children, free school supplies, free games and activities and free food.

  