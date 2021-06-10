BELOIT- The School District of Beloit is expanding its Dual Language Immersion Program to include Converse Elementary at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
Currently the Dual Language Immersion (DLI) program is offered at Hackett, Robinson, and Todd elementary schools and at all the intermediate schools.
“This is so exciting for our students and our community, Biliteracy Instructional Leadership Coordinator for the district Rosamaria Laursen said. “Bilingualism can provide so many opportunities and benefits which last a lifetime. Research supports the benefits of bilingualism to include communicating with other people, providing more economic opportunities, increasing academic achievements, and cognitive advantages.”
Director of Instructional Leadership & Equity Anthony Bosco encourages families who are interested in having their child participate in the DLI program to register their students starting in 4K or Kindergarten.”
The DLI program began in 2012 with four Kindergarten classes; two at Robinson Elementary and two at Hackett Elementary. The program has grown to more than 925 students.
“It’s exciting to note that the first class of DLI students from 2012 are entering their freshman year at Beloit Memorial High School,” said Bosco.
This program follows the Two-Way Immersion Model, which affords students whose first or dominant language is Spanish the support they need to access the curriculum more comprehensively.
This program also affords students whose first or dominant language is not Spanish to learn the language while still learning grade-level curriculum.
Students who remain in the DLI program through high school are eligible to receive up to 32 college credits at no cost to the student. In addition, graduating seniors are eligible to receive a Certificate of Global Competence from the State of Wisconsin Global Scholars Program, and the Seal of Biliteracy from the State of Wisconsin, if eligibility requirements are met.
“We are the only district in Rock County and one of only 12 school districts in the State of Wisconsin to be approved to carry the Seal of Biliteracy,” added Laursen.