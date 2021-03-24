BELOIT—Aramark’s maintenance and grounds employees will be brought back as employees of the Beloit school district.
The Beloit school board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an Aramark contract for custodial services only that guarantees wage increases for all custodial staff effective July 1, 2021, but not to renew the Aramark contract for maintenance and grounds services effective April 1, 2021.
The vote means Aramark would continue to employ custodians while the district would employ maintenance and grounds personnel. The board discussed the issue in closed session and then returned to open session to vote on it.
“There has been a push to bring folks back who were pushed out of the district due to outsourcing years ago, and we think that we will get better quality work from people who feel valued and part of our school district,” Board of Education Megan Miller said after the meeting
The minimum pay is $15 to $20 an hour for the school district, above the starting rate of pay for Aramark employees. With the new contract custodial staff will also get the $15 minimum even though they’re still employed by Aramark, Miller said.
The Daily News has reached out to the district inquiring about the budget impact of the decision and the rationale behind it and was awaiting a response as of press time.