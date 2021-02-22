BELOIT—Newly selected Beloit School District Superintendent Dan Keyser will be paid a salary of $177,500 a year in addition to funds placed in a tax-sheltered annuity, according to his two-year contract with the district, which covers July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2023.
The Beloit Daily News obtained the contract through a request under the Wisconsin Public Records law. The agreement was signed by Keyser and by school board president Megan Miller on Feb. 16.
On Feb. 16, former Beloit School District interim superintendent Dan Keyser was named superintendent after the board met in closed session to finalize his contract. The board voted 5-1 to approve the contract. Board member Amiee Leavy voted ‘nay’ and said there were certain areas of the contract she was uncomfortable with in an interview after the meeting.
“I am uncomfortable with a $10,000 tax sheltered annuity contribution approximately 30 days into his two-year contract,” Leavy said on Monday.
The district will make payments to a tax-sheltered annuity (TSA) for his benefit in the amount of $10,000 after the first year in the district and $20,000 a year contribution after the second year, his contract stated. After Leavy’s comment, the Daily News reached out to the district for clarification on when Keyser would receive the first TSA contribution.
Keyser’s first TSA contribution would be made on or about July 1. Keyser will finish his first year in the district on July 1, 2021, according to information from Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations JoAnn Armstrong.
According to his contract, Keyser will also receive health, dental insurance benefits and will be reimbursed for continuing education and/or professional development. After his first year salary of $177,500, his salary for the second year won’t be less than the first year.
The contract stipulates that no later than three months after the commencement of the term, the board and the administrator will meet to develop and discuss the process and procedures for communications between the board and administrator.
The board had selected Keyser as interim superintendent in June following interim superintendent Sue Green. The board had voted to hire former Superintendent Stanley Munro in March 2019, offering him a two-year contract with an annual salary of $200,000.
Keyser has a doctorate of education in educational leadership from Edgewood College. Prior to serving as interim superintendent in Beloit, Keyser was director of secondary teaching and learning in the School District of Waukesha, 2016-2020; director of advanced learning, 2014-2016; director of curriculum, School District of Monroe, 2012-2014; assistant principal, 2004-2012; physics and math teacher, 1999-2004; astronomy teacher, 2000-2002; physics, electronics and geometry teacher, 1998-1999; and student teacher, 1998.