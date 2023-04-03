BELOIT — School District of Beloit officials say there are needs in the district for capital improvements, and to help support student education.
That is why district officials are asking residents to support two referendum questions on the April 4 ballot.
The two referendum questions posed by the School District of Beloit are as follows:
- “Shall the School District of Beloit, Rock County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $19,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: building infrastructure improvements, including HVAC updates, school safety upgrades, roofing and athletic facility improvements at Beloit Memorial High School; district-wide capital maintenance improvements, including roof repairs; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”
- “Shall the School District of Beloit, Rock County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $14,000,000 for the 2023-2024 school year and by $9,000,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses, including for technology, curriculum and instructional materials, and social and emotional behavioral programs?”
The School District is asking for a total of $42.5 million over two years, which is no small sum, but they have big plans for the money.
The ultimate goal is to support students by providing them with updated technology, individualized curriculum and instructional materials, and implementing programs that support their social, emotional, and behavioral needs.
“Coming out of the pandemic, we learned that even under ‘normal learning environments’ we were not meeting the social, emotional and behavioral needs of our students,” said the School District of Beloit in an official response. “The pandemic accelerated the need for us to provide wrap-around school-based mental health supports, resources, and curriculum.”
School district officials have cited inflation and stagnant state funding as the main reasons they’re seeking funding now.
School officials have stated there has been a 0% increase in ongoing per pupil funding for two consecutive years and only minimal increases for special education aid. The school district cites special education and mental health as specific needs students have that they haven’t received adequate funding for.
“As with physical health, positive mental health promotes academic success in the classroom, and reinforces positive behavior and choices,” said the School District of Beloit in an official response. “We understand addressing the needs of the whole child will optimize student engagement, which will result in student achievement.”
It is estimated that the tax mill rate will remain the same at $4.78 in the 2023-2024 school year if the referendum is passed.
More information about the specifics of the referendum can be found on the School District’s website.