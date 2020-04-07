BELOIT — The School District of Beloit Board of Education voted to accept the resignation of new Interim Co-Superintendent Bill Beckley at its Tuesday evening meeting and discussed the search for a permanent superintendent.
The board voted on Beckley’s resignation following a closed session meeting which listed “personnel item” as the topic of conversation. It was the second week in a row the board had met to discuss a “personnel item” with Beckley not been present at the meetings.
In an interview after Tuesday’s meeting, Board of Education President Jeff Klett said Beckley did a great job, but the needs of the district changed with the arrival of the Coronavirus. Klett said the original intent was for Beckley to get out into the schools, talk to staff and rebuild trust and communication which cannot be done with the temporary school closures.
Klett said Beckley agreed to step down at this point in order to limit any further financial commitments the district has to him.
“We also all feel that it is important for the district to have one voice moving forward. We have agreed to compensate Dr. Beckley in accordance with the fact that he worked hours significantly above what we had expected of him to date,” Klett said. “Dr. Beckley came out of retirement to help the School District of Beloit at a time when his experience and professionalism was needed. Dr. Beckley went above and beyond in developing trust with the staff and community under a difficult circumstance and getting the district back on track.”
Beckley issued the following statement in a press release:
“It has been a blessing to serve the School District of Beloit in what was a very difficult transition period for our students, staff, and community. In my time here, I have interacted with a very dedicated team. The teachers, administrators and students of SDB (School District of Beloit) are truly amazing. This district is poised to move forward. I wish the district nothing but success.”
In late January Beckley along with Sue Green agreed to work as interim co-superintendents. They interviewed and were selected for the positions after former Superintendent Stanley Munro stepped down following three of his cabinet officials filing complaints claiming a hostile workplace had existed.
Beckley had retired in 2010 after a 15-year career with the Beloit Turner School District. Green is a retired Beloit principal and former Oakfield, Wisconsin superintendent.
Under their original agreement with the district, Green and Beckley were to each work full-time for the first couple of weeks and do a 50-50 split after that. Their contract was to expire on June 30.
At the district’s earlier special meeting, the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) said it’s prepared to offer a virtual superintendent search for the School District of Beloit, according to WASB consultants Dan Nerad and Guy Leavitt who presented.
The consulants said WASB is currently doing six virtual superintendent searches across the state. It can conduct pre-screening meetings, focus groups and interviews as well as virtual public forums where the candidates could respond to questions directly from the public.
The WASB can also organize a focus group with staff, community members, parents and school board members.
While the WASB may make up interview questions, the board would ultimately select applicants for the first round of interviews and finalize the interview questions and select the final candidates.
“We do not pre screen out applications. You will receive all the completed applications to review,” Nerad said.
Board member Kyle Larsen said he loves the idea of doing everything virtually, it could be chaotic if everyone is dialing in for a focus group. Leavitt said it’s been quite effective, with the WASB compiling recurring themes from those in the group. He noted people are often quite honest in a virtual meeting.
Vice President John Wong asked if the district could get references from the other districts which are using a virtual search.
When Wong asked about duties WASB would perform and what duties the district should perform, Nerad said the WASB wants to post the job as it has a paralegal, electronic posting process and consultants.
“It’s important as an outside entity we conduct the focus groups because we have no agenda,” Nerad added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.