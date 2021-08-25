BELOIT—Former School District of Beloit Human Resources Director Tonya Williams has reached a settlement agreement with the district following what appears to have been an involuntary resignation effective Aug. 18.
Both parties agreed the existence of the contract and the contents therein wouldn’t be made available to the public unless required under Wisconsin Open Records law.
The agreement, signed by Williams on Aug. 11 and Board of Education President Megan Miller on Aug. 17, outlined the benefits Williams will receive in exchange for her resignation. The Daily News obtained it through an open records request. On Aug. 17, the human resources committee approved the employment recommendations including Williams’ resignation.
“..The district agreed it solicited the employee’s resignation and it was not voluntary,” the document stated when referencing its obligations to unemployment compensation.
As part of the settlement agreement, the board will continue to pay Williams her base salary for three months following the resignation date.
It will pay the same amount it pays for active employees toward the cost of COBRA health insurance coverage for six months following the resignation date, until February 2022. Williams also will be paid a lump sum for her unused vacation time.
Williams agreed to release the district from any legal claims, and the agreement included a nondisparagement clause with Williams agreeing she will not make any statement regarding the board or the district and the board or district will not make any statements considered negative regarding her employment.
Superintendent Dan Keyser has declined comment as it is an employee matter. He said the position of Director of Human Relations position is currently not being advertised.
“In August, I introduced to the Business, Finance, and Operations Committee a request for an additional FTE to be allocated so that I could restore the Executive Director of Human Relations position. The Committee will be meeting soon, so I am going to see if the Committee and Board will approve this FTE request,” he said.
Currently, the district has an Executive Director of Business, Human Resources, and Operations position held by JoAnn Armstrong. Under Keyser’s proposal the human resources portion of that position would fall under the to-be-created position, according to earlier online board documents.