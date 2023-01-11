Beloit Memorial High School
Beloit Memorial High School

BELOIT — The School District of Beloit is the first district in Rock County to offer an Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course this fall.

The course is open to all students and will be taught by Nicole Powers, Co-Chair of the Social Studies Department at Beloit Memorial High School. Powers teaches African American Studies, American Minorities, Sociology, and AP World History.