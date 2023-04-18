BELOIT — The Beloit School District may soon have Narcan available on hand in the case of overdoses taking place on any of its campuses.
The school board considered proposals Tuesday to amend policies to allow for Narcan to be stocked on school grounds in the district. The policies are regarding administering medication to students, procedures on how to administer medication and emergency nursing services.
According to meeting materials released by the district ahead of the meeting, with an “increased number of youth overdoses, it is imperative” that the district update policies to include Narcan.
The proposal also calls for amending the policy to allow epinephrine injections to known diabetic students. As the policy is written now, it does not explicitly state a “known diabetic” student.
In cases of epinephrine or Narcan injections, 911 or “the appropriate phone number to call for emergency medical service” must be called.
The policy also had various amendments that specified language regarding CPR training instead of certification, requiring teachers to complete emergency medication training for students for field trips and responsibilities of the school nurses.
Those responsibilities would include annually reviewing staff needs for the medical emergency response team with principals, evaluating emergency training of staff members with principals and notifying the school health director of incoming incident reports and emergency calls as soon as possible.
A Daily News reporter called the school district’s communications office Tuesday afternoon to inquire about if there have been any reports of overdoses on any Beloit School District campuses. The number wasn’t immediately known.