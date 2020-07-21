BELOIT — After 18 months of School District of Beloit staff and administration reviewing the code of conduct, there have been only minor changes made to the rules outlining discipline and consequences for student behavior.
Instead of making significant rule changes, the district will focus more on instructing its teachers to use culturally responsive practices, Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS), restorative justice practices and trauma-informed approaches to improve student discipline, according to Director of Equity, Bilingual and Alternative Programs Tony Bosco.
“We are trying to look at it from a pro-social and equitable perspective,” Bosco said.
In February of 2017, Beloit faculty and staff spoke out at a town hall meeting at the high school. They described chronic discipline problems and lack of administrative support. After staff voiced their concerns the Ad Hoc Committee for Students, Governance and Discipline was formed as efforts were underway to re-examine the code and improve discipline district wide. There had been some debate whether the code itself needed to be changed or implemented with more consistency.
At its July 14 meeting, the School District of Beloit Board of Education approved a newly revised code of conduct which will go before the board for a second reading on July 28.
In an interview Monday, Bosco explained the revisions and the district’s approach to student behavior.
Like the original code, there are the 100 level offenses which result in restorative action, detention, loss of privileges of up to one day or an in school suspension as well as a mandatory conference that includes student and teacher upon student’s return to class. Level 100 offenses are for violations such as disrespect, profane or obscene language or other conduct or behavior interfering with or disrupting the teaching and learning process.
Level 200 offenses require administrative intervention with discipline including an in-school or out-of-school suspension of up to three days followed by a readmission conference including the teacher and student upon return to class for an in-school suspension, or a mandatory readmission conference including parent/guardian, teacher and administrator upon a student’s return to school following an out-of-school suspension. Level 200 offenses include things such as threats/intimidation and physical aggression against a student.
Level 300 offenses are for intensive intervention with administration discipline including in-school or out-of-school suspension of up to five days; possible request for administrative hearing; possible Beloit Police referral; and mandatory readmission conference including parent/guardian, teacher and administrator upon return to school. Level 300 offenses include aggressive physical contact with a staff member, gross insubordination, drug use, possession or being under the influence of drugs to name a few.
Level 400 offenses result in mandatory 5-day out-of-school suspension and recommendation for administrative hearing; possible expulsion; and Beloit Police notification. Offenses are the most serious such as arson, having a dangerous weapon or sexual assault.
Under the revisions, Bosco said there were only minor adjustments in the rules for level 100-300 offenses. One safety violation was added to the 100 level offenses; drug and alcohol possession or being under the influence of the substances went from a level 200 to level 300 offense; and among the level 400 offenses sexual “battery” was changed to “assault” to comply with state statutes.
Otherwise, Bosco said the code itself stayed mostly the same.
Bosco said the next part of the process, the implementation plan, is where the biggest changes will come.
Expectations will be given to staff on use of PBIS, culturally responsive practices, trauma-informed practices and restorative practices.
“All of those, if done with consistency, will help us do a better job of serving all kids,” Bosco said.
With a minority-majority student population, Bosco said the district is looking to provide equitable and culturally responsive practices. After the district experienced some staff turnover, he said it’s important new staff be brought up to speed on those practices.
To develop strong cultures within the schools, Bosco said the district must build positive, proactive and equitable discipline systems and educate students on pro-social behavior.
“It’s really understanding the cultures our students are coming from, their values and belief systems. It’s about developing one-to-one relationships and getting to know students,” Bosco said.
When asked if he was confident that approach would improve discipline, Bosco said he was.
Part of the approach will be communicating the expectations to staff as well as students and making it more consistently employed across the district.
“We have to teach our expectations consistently. We are giving opportunities for students to be recognized and praised while we are holding all students accountable,” Bosco said.
