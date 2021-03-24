BELOIT—The Beloit school board voted 5-0 on Tuesday to approve a land swap agreement dating back to 2014 involving the former Morgan Elementary School building.
The agreement between the school district and Beloit Health System (BHS) outlined the exchange of the Morgan Elementary School property at 1811 Lee Lane for property near Fruzen School, according to Board of Education President Megan Miller in an interview after the meeting.
The board voted on the issue in open session after it had gone in closed session to discuss the issue. Board member John Wong recused himself as he’s a member of the Beloit Health System Board of Trustees.
The current plan calls for closing on the property on May 1.
“I would like to thank our team for working hard to alleviate the district of this issue and find a positive solution for all parties involved,” Miller said.
“We are excited to complete the transaction that was agreed to and outlined in the original easement agreement. The land swap will give an opportunity to the health system to provide additional medical services to the community. We value our partnership with the school district and believe this is a mutually beneficial outcome for the district, the health system and community,” BHS President and CEO Tim McKevett said.
McKevett said the health system has no immediate plans for the building, but it will give the health system options to expand its services to better serve the community.
The health system had received a copy of an offer on the Morgan school property, triggering it to pursue the land exchange outlined in a 2014 agreement. The district was required to present the offer to the health system under the terms of the contract. As part of the exchange outlined in the 2014 contract, BHS would get the Morgan School property of 4.8 acres and the school district will get 4.8 acres of the easement property which the school used to build a track and athletic fields for Fruzen Intermediate school.
According to an easement agreement dated Aug. 28, 2014 between the school district and Beloit Health System, the school district had until July 1, 2016 to find a buyer for the Morgan school building or BHS was entitled to claim the property in a swap for land adjacent to its Occupational Health and Sports Medicine Center and Fruzen Intermediate School.
The health system had first right of refusal if the district received an offer on the property.
The easement agreement between the school district and the health system was signed in August 2014 by McKevett and then-Superintendent Steve McNeal.