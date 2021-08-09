BELOIT — The School District of Beloit unveiled its food trucks named “Cruisin’ Cuisine” and “The Lunch Box” at a press conference on Monday at the Kolak Education Center.
The event featured free samples of food truck cuisine and generated a buzz about the rolling food wagons’ new offerings.
Beloit Memorial High School (BMHS) Freshman Anahi Arroyo, who came up with the truck’s name “The Lunch Box” in a naming contest said: “The best part of winning was being part of something big in the community.”
Lauren Johns, a junior at BMHS named “Cruisin’ Cuisine.”
Superintendent Dan Keyser, donning an apron, said it’s important for the district to continue to find ways to stay engaged with students and families while meeting their needs.
“And what better way than food,” he added.
Keyser said kids cannot learn well without food. He said he’s proud the board of education supports the food trucks which foster a sense of community and conversation by bringing people together.
The food truck’s offerings will be an enhancement to the national school lunch program, which offers free breakfast and lunch to students. Outside of school, the trucks can be used at sporting events and club fundraisers.
“We are planning to upload menus to our app so people can track where the trucks are on any given day,” Keyser said.
Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations Jo Ann Armstrong said the idea for the food trucks was generated years ago.
“I’m grateful to those who made it happen prior to the fall school year. This has been a collaborative, creative and positive process with a great team of people,” she said
The trucks are owned by the district and staffed through its managed food service contractor, Aramark.
“It keeps its focus on students and their academics as well as social and emotional well being,” Armstrong said.
Athletics and Activity Director Joel Beard said the trucks give students an opportunity to be outside and to run fundraisers. They will provide the experience of cooking skills and cash management, wonderful skills to prepare students for success in college or in their careers.
“Any chance we can expand a student’s experience is a win,” Beard said.
The food trucks were purchased through Fund 50, which is used for the district’s food and community service activities. No K-12 instructional or instructional support related functions are recorded in these funds, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) website at https://dpi.wi.gov. The cost of both trucks was estimated to be $410,000.