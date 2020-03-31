BELOIT - The School District of Beloit Board of Education discussed the next steps in the superintendent search and its online learning offerings at its Tuesday evening meeting.
Board Vice President John Wong said the district posted the superintendent position through the Wisconsin Education Career Access Network (WECAN). Currently, there are seven applicants, six of which are from Illinois and one of which is from Maine.
The district is working with the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) to conduct the search. The board will discuss the process more at upcoming meetings on April 7 and 14. The closing for the application period is April 30. Public input will be collected but may be postponed due to the Shelter in Place order.
At Tuesday’s meeting Interim Co-Superintendent Sue Green announced the district has developed a framework for online learning to begin on Monday, April 6 which is the scheduled return after spring break. The first priority in planning will be given to high school seniors to ensure graduation readiness with the second priority for other high schoolers to ensure credit acquisition.
