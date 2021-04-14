BELOIT—The latest numbers on minority staffing in the Beloit School District were shared as well as an update on the district’s Grow Your Own Multicultural Teacher Scholarship Program at the Tuesday meetings of the school board and committees .
As of March 16, the enrollment in the district was 6,494 students. White students account for 31% of students; Hispanic students make up 30% of enrollment; and Black students account for 24% of enrollment, according to the quarterly staffing report given during the Policy and Personnel Committee meeting.
The percentage of total minority staff has fluctuated. It was 21% in 2016-2017 and went up to 24% in 2018-2019. As of March 16, 2021 it was 23%.
Minority representation was as follows: 21% in administration; 17% in teaching; and 47% of paraeducators.
To address turnover as well as to increase diversity the district is looking for a consultant to help design a compensation plan and other guidance. The district plans to attract diverse candidates by expanding its outreach, creating a career path for non-licensed staff to obtain their licenses while still employed with the district.
After the presentation of the data, board member Amiee Leavy said she loves that there is a focus on promoting internally as part of the district’s effort to retain staff, but she said she would urge the district at primarily looking internally for hires since current staff isn’t on parity with the racial diversity of the student population.
“We can’t just limit ourselves to our internal pool when we are looking for promotions,” Leavy said. “That would be one way, but we also have to expand it beyond our current internal candidate pool.”
McNeel Principal Michelle Hendrix-Nora Cunningham Assistant Principal Jen Paepke, who lead up the Grow Your Own Committee, gave an update during the regular board meeting on the Grow Your Own Multicultural Teacher Scholarship Program which aims to increase diversity in teaching ranks.
Currently 80 of the district’s 503 teachers are minorities. This is roughly 16%, while minority students make up 69% of the student population.
“Research shows that students all benefit from seeing and being in classes or the school environment with professional educators who look like them,” Paepke said.
The scholarship pays up to $5,000 a year, or a total of $20,000 over four years, for students pursuing an education with plans to return to the Beloit School District to teach.
Three scholarships have been awarded so far, and two students are currently enrolled in colleges.
The applications will be open to the class of 2020 and 2021 graduates. Those who want to receive the application can email BeloitGYO@gmail.com. The application window will be open through May 15.
The Stateline Community Foundation administers the fund. Checks can also be made to Wendy LaPointe in Finance at the district.
In a typical year there would be a fundraising dinner or other event. Due to COVID-19, there is a fundraising campaign starting amongst staff.
The highest contributing location was amongst McNeel Intermediate School staff, with 50% staff participation.
Currently, there are two students in the program, Karen Soto who is a sophomore at Beloit College and Evelyn Cortez who is a junior at University of Wisconsin Whitewater.
In the future, Hendrix-Nora said the hope is for the program to be expanded so paraeducators working in the district could obtain scholarships.