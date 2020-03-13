BELOIT - The School District of Beloit announced today that all after school programs will be cancelled starting effective Monday. Wednesday early-release is canceled until further notice, and March 18 will be a full-day of classes for students.
All extra-curricular clubs, activities and sports practices are canceled until further notice. The district is asking parents not go inside school buildings unless they have a pre-scheduled meeting with staff or have received an invitation from building administration for essential meetings or student illness. Volunteers and community agencies will not be allowed in buildings until further notice.
