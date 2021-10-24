BELOIT—The School District of Beloit was awarded $620,849 in grant money for several programs that will engage and benefit students, families, community partners and staff.
“With grant funding, we can expand our impact and outreach with our students, staff, and community,” said Executive Director Teaching, Learning, and Equity Theresa Morateck. “Grants provided by our instructional partners will continue to enable the district to improve and provide high-quality resources and instructional practices for our students.”
Executive Director of Pupil Services Melissa Beavers agreed and added that “the grant funding that specifically allows the district to address the social, emotional, and wellness of our students with staff training, community resources and family engagement will ensure our students receive comprehensive wrap-around services.”
Beavers continued, “Our goal is to create positive and rewarding school and classroom experiences for each and every student.”
“I always encourage our staff to seek out and apply for grants that will benefit the academic achievement and social and emotional well-being of our students,” said Superintendent Dan Keyser. “In writing many of these grants, we collaborated with community partners. The results of this collaborative work will have a significant and positive impact on our students, staff, and community.”
Grant Awards Include:
- $348,849 awarded by the National Science Foundation to UW-Madison Center for Climatic Research to form a WELCOME network that includes UW-Madison, School District of Beloit, Welty Environmental Center and Beloit College. The purpose of this grant is to develop a network to support community-based environmental science learning, foster students’ science skills, broaden opportunities for youth on the autism spectrum through summer camps, and enhance the enthusiasm for STEM among School District of Beloit students.
- $66,000 awarded by Kellogg Foundation. The purpose of this grant is to provide the implementation of English language arts and math programs.
- $50,000 awarded by American Rescue Plan—Homeless Children and Youth. This grant is dedicated to supporting the identification, enrollment, and school participation of children experiencing homelessness, including comprehensive wrap-around services.
- $75,000 awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for Mental Health. This grant will be used to train staff on trauma-responsive practices, collaborate with community partners to create and implement student need-centered counseling groups, and universal implementation of social/emotional learning curriculum.
- $25,000 awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for AODA (Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse). This grant will enable the district to train staff in screening, brief intervention, and referral to treatment (SBIRT), implementation of student education and presentations, and providing feedback to community partners on student surveys.
- $56,000 awarded by Wisconsin Department of Instruction, Division for Learning Support. The grant will allow the district to enhance the social and emotional skills of students with IEPs (Individualized Education Plan). This grant will also enable family and community engagement, team building that includes cross-disciplinary support to students, and establishing coaching cycles with staff.
- Personalized Services awarded by Jacob K. Javits Gifted and Talented Education Program. This two-year commitment will include data gathering and analysis, evaluation and professional learning, implementation and re-evaluation of the Advanced Learner Program.