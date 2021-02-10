BELOIT—The Beloit School Board’s oversight and finance committee passed a 10-year capital improvement after it was presented by Facilities Director Sean Winters on Tuesday evening. The facilities capital improvement plan for the 2020-2021 school year from Fund 10 is not to exceed $781,000.
The presentation also included a plan by Director of Food and Nutrition Dawn Smith for food service projects paid for through Fund 50 planned for the next decade which was also approved. The Fund 50 plan for food service for the 2020-2021 school year, is not to exceed $978,600.
Both items will go before the full board at an upcoming meeting.
Winters said the district’s intent is to budget $2 million dollars annually in its facilities budget which consists of $1 million for capital improvements such as bathroom and classroom upgrades, boiler replacements, flooring, cabinetry and equipment such as lawn mowers and tools and $1 million for repairs, preventative maintenance, mechanical certifications and materials.
The district may use Fund 46, which allows the district to set money aside for the use of future capital improvement projects. As part of the criteria of Fund 46, the board must approve a 10-year capital improvement plan annually. Currently there is only $100 in the Fund 46 account which was set up a couple years ago.
Winters explained the capital improvement plan is fluid but is designed to give a rough outline of what projects the district intends to address. The individual projects and accompanying dollar amounts would go before the board for approval as they come up.
“This is purely to show the board we are having some foresight in plans for our district,” Winters said.
As part of the plan some of the larger expenditures planned for Beloit Memorial High School could be as follows: a home concession stand for $225,000 in 2029-2030; theater, dock and wood shop addition for $1 million in 2030-2031; visitor concession stand for $100,000 in 2027-2028; direct digital control for HVAC systems on the first floor for $500,000 in 2027-2028, the second floor for $300,000 in 2025-2026, third floor for $200,000 in 2024-2025 and ground floor for $200,000 in 2026-2027; a locker room remodel for $200,000 in 2027-2028, replacing boilers, $500,000 in 2027-2028; and an air conditioning chiller for $1 million in 2025-2026.
Some of the biggest items which may be addressed in the 10-year plan at Aldrich Intermediate School include a new roof for in 2021-2022 for $300,000 and library media center HVAC for $250,000 for 2027-2028. At Cunningham Intermediate a boiler replacement is planned in 2024-2025 for $250,000, and the replacement of air handler and air conditioning and duct work for $1.5 milion in 2026-2027.
At McNeel Intermediate, the plan is to replace HVAC and add air conditioning in 2031-2032 for $1 million; and Fruzen Intermediate would get light replacements for $20,000 a year from 2028-2029 to 2031-2032 among other projects.
At the elementaries some of the items to be addressed would be: Converse, bathroom remodels from 2022-2023 to 2025-2026 for $60,000 a year; Gaston, HVAC upgrade for $750,000 for 2028-2029; Hackett, new roof in 2022-2023 for $425,000; Merrill, new roof for $125,000 in 2024-2025 and window replacement in 2024-2025 for $100,000; Robinson, replace HVAC for $1 million in 2029-2030; and Todd, bathroom remodel at $150,000 in 2021-2022.
Beloit Learning Academy could receive an air handler with air conditioning in 2026-2027 for $450,000.