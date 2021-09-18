BELOIT -The Beloit School District will consider administration's recommendation to hire a former principal with The Lincoln Academy (TLA) who was let go. Former TLA Principal Samuel Karns is recommended to become the new assistant principal at McNeel Intermediate School, according to personnel recommendations set to be approved at the 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Human Resources Committee meeting, according to online board documents.
The documents state Karns’ salary with the district will be $86,539. His salary would be prorated, based on his start date, with him starting on Sept. 20.
Adams Publishing Group reported in April that Samuel Karns had been selected as the principal of The Lincoln Academy, a public charter school authorized through the UW System, which opened this fall.
Karns was previously an assistant principal at Landrum Middle School in Houston, and was moving to Beloit for the position along with his wife, who is originally from Clinton, and their three children. Karns had said he was having a home built in Beloit. His yearly salary was to be $100,000 plus moving expenses, according to school officials from TLA.
However, by mid-August the school’s website listed Priscilla El-Amin as principal and Lincoln Academy CEO Kristi Cole confirmed Karns was no longer with the school.
Adams Publishing Group requested Karns’ resignation letter, the separation agreement between him and the school, and any and all financial payouts or arrangements related to ending his employment with The Lincoln Academy in an open records request. The school’s special projects manager Jean Marie McKearn said in an email on Aug. 10 that “no such documents exist.”
The personnel recommendations to be discussed at Tuesday’s Beloit School District board meeting are listed as a topic which may be discussed in closed session, with the justification that items discussed in closed session relative to considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility are subject to closed session under the Wisconsin State Statute.