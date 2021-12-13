BELOIT—School District of Beloit Board of Education will have Superintendent Dan Keyser’s evaluation completed on Jan. 11, in time for the Jan. 15 deadline.
The board will meet briefly in closed session on Tuesday evening to touch base on the evaluation. Then, on Jan. 4 the board will meet and discuss each board member’s individual assessment of Keyser; talk about his performance and construct a summary document, said Board of Education President Megan Miller in a Monday interview.
“The board speaks with one voice so the final evaluation will be our consensus evaluation,” Miller said.
On Jan. 11 the board will give the summary draft to Keyser. The deadline to have it complete is Jan. 15.
Superintendent Dan Keyser received favorable reviews from school board members in his interim superintendent evaluation in October. The Daily News obtained his interim superintendent evaluation in an open records request. The interim superintendent evaluation had been a bit behind schedule due to board member turnover, although his newest evaluation is on schedule.
The interim superintendent evaluation document stated Keyser overall met expectations. He predominantly met expectations in services to people, fiscal management, community and public relations and effective leadership of staff. The board identified areas for improvement in Keyser’s relationship with the board, management skills and abilities and student achievement.
At Tuesday’s meeting the agenda also includes an item set for 120 minutes of discussion with board facilitator Drew Howick in open session. The agenda stated the board is set to finalize its collective commitments, and establish the next steps as a board using the board self-evaluation as a guide. The objectives listed are to become further acquainted with one another, to understand each board member’s expectations of the development process and their assessment of becoming a high performing board, to create a draft of the board’s “collective commitments,” and to clarify topics and timing for future sessions.
Attached to the agenda was a document on the “seven norms of collaboration” including: pausing, paraphrasing, posing questions, putting ideas on the table, paying attention to self and others and presuming positive intentions.