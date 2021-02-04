BELOIT - The Beloit School District Board of Education selected a person to offer the superintendent position to after it met in closed session on Thursday evening, according to Board President Megan Miller after the meeting.
A vote was taken in open session to extend an offer to the selected candidate. The Board vote was 4-2 to offer a contract to the selected candidate. The name was not announced in open session. Board member Amiee Leavy and Miller voted ‘nay’ while the other board members voted in favor of the chosen candidate.
Miller said the board is going to meet Tuesday in closed session to finalize the terms of the contract and there will be an announcement of the candidate. Once the person agrees to the terms of the contract, the board will announce the superintendent.
Superintendent finalists include: Beloit interim Superintendent Dan Keyser, Aldine Independent School District Executive Director of Leadership Development Dana Arreola and Cleveland Metropolitan School District Area Superintendent/Network Leader Lorenzo Russell.