BELOIT – A Beloit School Board vote late Tuesday night to reconsider the decision to close two of the city’s west-side schools failed, leaving in place plans to shutter them starting with the 2023-24 school year.

A motion made by new school board member Brian Nichols, and seconded by Brian Anderson, was ultimately unanimously rejected after more than an hour of board discussion.

