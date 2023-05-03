BELOIT – A Beloit School Board vote late Tuesday night to reconsider the decision to close two of the city’s west-side schools failed, leaving in place plans to shutter them starting with the 2023-24 school year.
A motion made by new school board member Brian Nichols, and seconded by Brian Anderson, was ultimately unanimously rejected after more than an hour of board discussion.
Following the vote, Nichols said his "no" vote “was a mistake.”
“I meant to say 'yes,' but I said ‘nay,’” Nichols said. “If I could do it over again, I would.”
Nichols casting a "yes" vote would not have changed the outcome, however, as other board members all lined up with the majority "no" vote.
Anderson was not available for comment after the meeting.
The board decided in April to close McNeel and Cunningham middle schools, both on the west side, in favor of keeping Fruzen and Aldrich schools open.
Prior to the late night vote, School Board President Sean Leavy responded to questions raised earlier in Tuesday’s meeting by local residents, who said the decision to close the two schools, instead of leaving a middle school on each side of the city, were predetermined and board members were “serving roles.”
Former Beloit School District Superintendent Tom Johnson told board members he was curious “how the sausage was made” in coming up with the decision.
“This is how the sausage is made, folks,” Leavy said.
Leavy added that people need to respect the process and that there was a 7-0 vote in April to close the schools as part of a reconfiguration process.
“It takes time and work to get there. It takes a consensus to get decisions,” Leavy said.
If the decision had been rescinded, it would have upended a process already underway, including letters sent out to families by Superintendent Willie Garrison, scheduling for students and notices to staff members of placement for the 2023-24 school year.