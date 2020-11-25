BELOIT—Tasha Bell, a former equity coordinator in the School District of Beloit, urged the board of education to undergo implicit bias training at Tuesday’s business meeting.
Later in the meeting the board voted to approve going forward with the training offered by Marc Perry of Community Action Inc.
School Board Secretary Michelle Shope read the public comment on behalf of Bell.
Bell said she was writing as a Black woman, a Black mother raising two Black sons and Black educator. Bell said she was disgusted with another Black board member being subjected to tone policing, a conversational tactic that dismisses the ideas being communicated when they are perceived to be delivered in an angry, frustrated, sad, fearful or otherwise emotionally-charged manner.
“Black women are very familiar with the stereotype of an angry Black woman. I will not sit back and allow this board to paint Amiee Leavy as a stereotype. Amiee Leavy is a highly educated woman and deserves better than her colleagues trying to silence her voice. She deserves the chance to speak, but more so she deserves to be heard.”
Bell said the board repeatedly allows the tone in which Black board members speak to be viewed as being divisive, uncontrollable, angry, mean-spirited and impolite.
Bell said the tone in which one speaks shouldn’t weigh greater than the message, and one shouldn’t be judged based on how they make one feel.