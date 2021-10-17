BELOIT—School District of Beloit board members will swear in newly appointed board members Allison Semrau and Joyce Ruff and assign them to committees at its upcoming Tuesday evening meeting.
The board also will discuss public participation in board meetings before meeting in closed session to continue work related to Superintendent Dan Keyser’s interim superintendent evaluation.
The regular board meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
Following the new board members being assigned to committees, the board will return to discussion about amending a policy on public participation at board meetings which would prohibit speech deemed “disruptive” or “belligerent” by board members.
The issue was first discussed in a policy and personnel committee meeting where the new adjustments to the policy were recommended for approval by the full board.
The updated policy states: “Speech that is belligerent, disorderly, disruptive, repetitive or which exceeds the allowable time permitted for each speaker is prohibited.”
In the past the board norms were not to allow personal attacks which the board has recently determined to not be enforceable, according to Board President Megan Miller in a Sunday interview.
“In the interest of making sure the board is fully compliant and giving people the fully legal breath of their freedom of speech, we are trying to make these changes,” Miller said.
Miller said the revisions come from a legal opinion and clarify the policy.
“Belligerent” and “disruptive” speech would have to reach an extremely high threshold to be prohibited, she said.
“We looked at our policy and determined there were some ambiguities and, in clarifying this, we are expanding what people are able to share in public comment per our policy,” she said.
Public comment will be held toward the end of the Tuesday meeting in order to do it after the new policy changes are made. In the future, public comment will return to the beginning of the meeting.
Tuesday’s meeting also will include an update on the work that the Cambio Group has and will be doing in the district this year in regards to equity.
Miller noted the board would be meeting in closed session at the end of the meeting to present Superintendent Dan Keyser with his interim superintendent evaluation. The interim superintendent evaluation is complete. It was postponed due to board member turnover, she said. It will be presented to Keyser on Tuesday.