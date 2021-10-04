BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education will be discussing finance options and the 2021-2022 budget at the 7 p.m. regular board meeting set for Tuesday at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations JoAnn Armstrong will kick off the meeting by giving a presentation on Wisconsin public school funding and school finance for board members.
The written presentation which was available in online board documents and prepared by Lisa Voisin of Baird references a potential $27.7 referendum as a possibility for the future to address funding needs in the future. History on other area school district referenda is given in the written presentation as well as potential dates for inclusion on ballots ranging from spring of 2022 to summer of 2024.
“This is for planning and a point of reference. Nothing is currently under consideration,” said Board of Education President Megan Miller in an interview on Sunday when asked if a referendum is being considered.
After Armstrong’s presentation on school finance prepared by Voisin, Armstrong will give a presentation on the district’s proposed 2021-2022 budget.
Miller said the district budget is set to be approved by the board on Oct. 26.
Miller said she wanted to thank staff members for their countless hours working to put together the budget. She said she looks forward to hearing more about it Tuesday and having the opportunity to ask questions about the budget raised to her by community members.