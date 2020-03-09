BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education will hear from two superintendent search firms and make some policy revisions regarding field trips and pandemic preparedness at its meetings tonight.
Dan Nerad from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards will discuss how the association can help the district in its superintendent search.
Ryan Ray from Ray and Associates also will make a presentation at the special meeting set for 6:30 p.m. at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
Ray and Associates conducted the search for former Superintendent Stanley Munro. Because Munro resigned in less than two years, Ray and Associates will be able to provide most of its services free of charge for the district. Tuesday’s discussion is expected to focus on what services, if any, will be utilized from a search firm and from whom.
At the special meeting the board also will discuss the jazz orchestra’s request to participate in the Essentially Ellington finals and financial support in the amount of $20,000. The orchestra has been selected as a finalist in the New York event nine out of the last 12 years.
To date, the jazz band has raised $4,000 from performing for the BIFF Silent Film. Future fundraising activities include a swing dance and dinner at The Beloit Club, and three more benefit concerts.
The main costs associated with the trip is hotel and airfare for 20 students, one director and three chaperones.
At the Policy and Personnel Committee meeting at 5:15 p.m. the board will discuss revisions to the field trips policy. Under the proposed new policy, faculty members who wish to have a field trip must present a plan with consideration to the students’ ages. Also to be considered will be the number of chaperones, details on the oversight of groups, room assignments and monitoring in lodging and other considerations.
To prepare the district for a potential pandemic in light of the Coronavirus, the district has written up a new policy “communicable diseases: pandemic preparedness.” The new policy spells out the plan and roles for district personnel in implementing a comprehensive pandemic action plan.
Any decision for an emergency school closing will be made by the superintendent in consultation with and, if necessary, at the direction of the district’s local health department, emergency management agencies and Regional Office of Education.
