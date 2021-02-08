BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education will discuss plans for a public hearing regarding school reopening, hear an update on the reopening model and finalize terms of a contract with its newly-selected permanent superintendent at its meetings tonight.
Following public comment at the board’s 7 p.m. meeting at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St., interim Superintendent Dan Keyser will give an update on the ongoing work on the reopening model. In addition to talking about small groups getting services in buildings, he will provide information on the concurrent instruction framework, transportation, staffing, non-essential visitors and food service.
The board will then discuss holding a public hearing with regard to the reopening of schools. It has been suggested to have the public hearing on Feb. 21 from 2—4 p.m. at the Kolak Education Center. It would provide an opportunity for the public to address board members on the proposed reopening model and when school should begin. Keyser has proposed a cohort model where the district would be split into a group A of students coming to school in the first half of week, with Wednesday remaining a professional development day, and group B coming in the second half of the week. Kids who would remain in distance learning could watch the instruction from home.
Board President Megan Miller said the board will make a decision on Feb. 23 on its general reopening for term 4, which would begin in early April. In July, the school board voted to have virtual/distance learning for the first quarter of the 2020-21 school year. That later was extended to Jan. 22.
“The last public hearing we had regarding the reopening of athletics was successful and helpful for making a decision. I would hope people would take advantage of an opportunity to share all of their thoughts and concerns ahead of our decision so that we can devote the time at our Tuesday, Feb. 23 meeting to hear Dr. Keyser’s complete presentation and make a well-informed decision as a result of this hearing,” Miller said.
After open session business, the board will then go into closed session to finalize the contract regarding its newly selected superintendent. The board selected a person to offer the superintendent position to after it met in closed session on Thursday evening. The board voted 4-2 in open session to extend an offer to the candidate. The name was not announced in open session. Board member Amiee Leavy and Miller voted ‘nay’ while the other board members voted in favor of the chosen candidate.
“The announcement of the name will come, most likely on Wednesday, after we have had time to go over contract details with the candidate,” Miller said.
Superintendent finalists include: Beloit interim Superintendent Dan Keyser, Aldine Independent School District Executive Director of Leadership Development Dana Arreola and Cleveland Metropolitan School District Area Superintendent/Network Leader Lorenzo Russell.
At the board’s earlier oversight and finance committee meeting at 5 p.m. Director of Facilities Sean Winters and Director of Food and Nutrition Dawn Smith will give a presentation on the board’s 10-year capital improvement plan. If approved in committee, it would go on to the full board for approval at the regular meeting.