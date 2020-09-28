BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education will get updates on two of its properties and choose its two top goals at its meetings tonight.
At the Special Board Meeting at 6:15 p.m., the board will meet in closed session to get an update on the former Kolak property at 1633 Keeler Ave., also known as the Roosevelt building. The board discussed the building during closed session on July 28. The decision to auction was made via board consensus due to the continuous vandalism, lack of valid offers, and cost of upkeep on the building. The district continues to be called out for broken windows, dumping of trash and items and “squatting” at the building. Upkeep is rising in cost as boilers fail and mold becomes a prevalent concern. The district has successfully auctioned a building in the past, according to information from Executive Director Business, Human Resources and Operations Jo Ann Armstrong.
Following the Keeler Avenue property discussion, the board will get an update in closed session on the sale of the former Morgan Elementary School property at 1811 Lee Lane. The vacant school property has been an expense for the district for several years. According to an easement agreement dated Aug. 28, 2014 between the school district and Beloit Health System, the school district had until July 1, 2016 to find a buyer for the former Morgan School property or Beloit Health System was entitled to claim the property in a swap for land adjacent to its Occupational Health and Sports Medicine Center and the Fruzen Intermediate School. So far, the health system has not taken ownership of the property. The health system has first right of refusal if the district were to put the school on the market and receive an offer due to the 2014 agreement.
At the 6:45 p.m. special board meeting, the board will discuss its goals. The board selected goals including: academic and social/emotional needs of children during the pandemic; literacy; removing behavior challenges in classrooms; and evaluating placement and discipline processes in July.
Board of Education President Kyle Larsen said Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser created action steps for each of the goals. The board will select its top two goals tonight. The intention, Larsen said, is for the goals to guide the district this year in the absence of a strategic plan.
Following the board’s discussion on goals, the board will begin the evaluation process for the interim superintendent by selecting the tools and goals by which to evaluate him.
At the Special Policy and Personnel Committee meeting at 6 p.m., the board will vote on hiring recommendations including the hiring of Theresa Moratek to serve as Executive Director of Teaching, Learning and Equity. The position was last held by Peggy Muehlemkamp who resigned. The salary range starts at $120,000.
Larsen noted Keyser will make a recommendation on whether or how to reopen schools on Monday, Oct. 5. On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the proposed budget will be brought forward to committee. The public hearing and meeting to adopt the budget will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28.