BELOIT—School District of Beloit Athletic Director Joel Beard will be presenting his proposal for reopening fall school sports to the Board of Education during a meeting set for 7 p.m. today.
Beard has proposed four options for reopening sports with a recommendation with his strongest recommendation being a fall reopening for certain sports under Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) timelines in accordance with Rock County Health Department guidance.
Under Beard’s recommendation—option one—the following athletics would start on Aug. 17: cheer/dance, cross country, golf, swimming and tennis. On Sept. 7 soccer and volleyball could begin if the county is in Phase 3 of the COVID-19 plan. Rock County Health Department is currently in Phase 2 of its reopening plan, and it’s highly unlikely for Rock County to move to phase 3 before 2021. Football is considered high-risk and there are no plans to have it at this time.
Option two would be shifting the fall season to spring and modifying winter and spring seasons. Option three would include running winter and spring seasons as currently scheduled and overlapping fall sports. Option four would be to cancel the fall athletic season.
The board could vote on any one of the four options tonight, said Board of Education President Kyle Larsen.
People can view the meeting on the website www.sdb.k12.wi.us/Page/4194 and then clicking on “view board meetings online” or by showing up at 7 p.m. at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
In a presentation, Beard said the district can provide opportunities for student athletes to participate in the sports they love in a safe environment. It would create a sense of normalcy and foster much-needed interaction with coaches and teammates. Travel would be limited by creating a Rock County bubble. Another rationale for fall sports is to prevent losing kids to club opportunities and losing coaches in the fall and potentially in the spring.
In Beard’s proposal, students will have to undergo a screening each day prior to attending practice. Athletes would bring their own water bottles and clothing, coaches would wear face coverings and social distancing would be enforced.
Training would be done with small pods or groups, restricted to 10 people or less at a time whether inside or outside. There would be cleaning and disinfection schedules; athletic training rooms would be sanitized between each individual use and weight and athletic equipment would be wiped down thoroughly before and after an individuals’ use of equipment.
All schools would follow the same protocols for competitions. There would be no spectators other than the parents of students and essential people for that event such as scorekeepers, officials, a scoreboard operator and video/media personnel. Teams would maintain social distancing in the bench area and all coaches and officials would wear masks. When possible sports would be live streamed.