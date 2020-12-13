BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education will discuss the Morgan Elementary School property in closed session at a Tuesday evening special meeting and could vote to affirm the right of the Beloit Health System to exchange the Morgan property for land east of Fruzen Intermediate School, according to a 2014 easement agreement.
“We are looking forward to a mutually beneficial conclusion that will allow the health system to expand services for the community,” said Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett on Sunday.
At the special board meeting at 5:45 p.m. at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St., the board will get an update on the property in closed session and may come out into open session to cast a vote to either approve or deny the plan.
In a mid-November interview McKevett said the health system planned to exercise its right under a 2014 easement agreement to acquire the Morgan Elementary School property at 1811 Lee Lane in a land exchange deal.
The health system received a copy of an offer on the Morgan school property. The district was required to present it to the health system under the terms of a 2014 contract and the health system made a decision to exchange the property. The offer made by another entity triggered the health system to go forward with the land exchange.
As part of the exchange, BHS will get the Morgan School property of 4.8 acres and the school district will get 4.8 acres of the easement property which the school used to build a track and athletic fields for Fruzen Intermediate school located east of school.
According to an easement agreement dated Aug. 28, 2014 between the school district and BHS, the school district had until July 1, 2016 to find a buyer for the Morgan school building or BHS was entitled to claim the property in a swap for land adjacent to its Occupational Health and Sports Medicine Center and Fruzen Intermediate School.
The health system had first right of refusal if the district received an offer. The easement agreement between the school district and the health system was signed in August 2014 by McKevett and then-Superintendent Steve McNeal.
The district had to present the offer to the health system shortly after receiving it and the health system had 45 days to notify the district of its intent to acquire the property.
The health system’s choices were to let the district sell it to the other entity; take it as per the land swap contract; or offer to purchase it, according to Board of Education President Kyle Larsen.
The health system previously announced it planned to exercise its option to exchange pursuant to the easement agreement.
Larsen said the district and health system have been in negotiations for about a month.
“I think we are in a good spot to finish,” he said.