BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education will discuss facility plans, custodial services and budget issues at its Tuesday evening meetings.
At the Business, Operations and Finance Committee Meeting set for 5:30 p.m. at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St., the committee will discuss a 10-year capital improvement plan presented by Director of Facilities Sean Winters and Director of Food Service Dawn Smith. The presentation is to inform and seek approval on a plan primarily focused on next year’s capital improvement plan while also informing the board on the future needs of the district.
At the committee meeting, custodial services also will be discussed. As the district’s custodial contract comes to a close, the district sent out RFPs (request for proposals) for custodial services. It looked at costs for bringing in-house services back as well as the cost to continue outsourcing this service. The district is recommending HES for custodial contracted services starting July 1, 2022. Selection was based on the following: pricing, staffing, equipment, interviews K-12 experience and references.
Any votes at the committee meeting would have to go for a second reading before the full board at an upcoming meeting.
At the 7 p.m. regular board meeting, Superintendent Dan Keyser will provide an update on the work to address the district’s budget deficit in his report to the board. Later in the meeting, the board will discuss a potential referendum to address budget issues.
Student enrollment has been dropping. In 2016-2017, for example, there were 6,943 students and 574.27 full-time staff members. In 2020-2021, there are 5,923 students and 578.70 full time staff members. The loss of students has resulted in roughly $10 million less in total student aid for the district.
A potential referendum for the April 2023 has been mentioned at previous meetings as the district faces a $10.5 million budget deficit for this school year and potentially higher deficits in subsequent years if no changes are made.