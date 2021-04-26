BELOIT—The Beloit School board will discuss a revised pay structure for coaches and club advisers, elect new officers and change its committee structure at its Tuesday evening meetings.
According to the agenda, the administration will recommend approval of an updated pay structure for coaches and advisors of clubs and activities to support equitable pay practices. The issue will be discussed at the Policy and Personnel Committee meeting set for 4:30 p.m. at the Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.
According to online board documents, a board-approved matrix for athletic addendum was established in 2015-16.
Then, in 2017-18, a matrix was created and never board-approved. Since 2015—2016, past administrations operated outside of the board-approved matrix by making exceptions which were brought forth to the board for approval. In 2020—2021, human resources and finance used the 2015—2016 matrix base with the past approved addendum change.
The issue of pay equity came up at a April 13 policy and personnel meeting, where Superintendent Dan Keyser explained that the board approved a addendum matrix in 2015-16, but adjustments in pay were made by administration at will and the board accepted the changes by approving the addendum, a situation which should not have occurred and needed to be rectified. The correct process, Keyser said at the earlier meeting, should be a matrix which holds steady unless approved by the board.
Under the administration’s newly proposed matrix to be discussed Tuesday, each coaching position would be placed in one of three groups. Factors would include season length of a sport, number of games during a season, alignment with other schools in the conference and supervisory responsibilities of a head coach versus an assistant coach. The rate would be a percentage of the teacher base pay of $43,000.
All three groups in the matrix were listed at $23 per hour. Group one could make up to $414 a week for six days a week of work; group two up to $276 for six days a week; and group three, up to $230 or five days a week.
Administration will recommend approval of its proposed matrix to be effective on July 1 and to pay out the remainder of the addendums through June 30 under the current matrix. This would allow for communication on the new structure, give impacted staff the opportunity to make decisions and help administrators retain current coaches and advisors and recruit new ones with board-approved, documented and equitable pay practices.
If the item is approved in committee it would go to the consent agenda at the business meeting at 7 p.m. for a vote by the full board.
However, the attachments detailing the proposed matrix were not attached to the meeting agenda until Monday afternoon raising the question if it was enough time for the public to review before potentially submitting public comment.
When asked if the board was issued documents school board president Megan Miller said they had been provided those documents by Friday.
When asked why they weren’t available to the public, Miller said “I would like them to be available to the public and there seems to be a misunderstanding about when and how attachment items to agendas are posted.”
Board Policy 171.2 states the agenda and agenda-related documents shall be posted on the district website on BoardDocs four days prior to the regularly scheduled business or special meeting.
In an email to the Daily News, Keyser said the district has consulted counsel and is following both policy and state statute.
“We have been working to post all of our committee and regular Board agendas on a Wednesday afternoon so that the Board of Education can review the agenda and materials per policy. The public does see all of the agenda items at the same time as the posting, and they see any presentations on Monday. While this may be a new practice, we are within both policy and Open Meeting Law based on reading State Statute, 171.1, and 171.2,” Keyser stated in his email.
At Tuesday’s organizational meeting set for 7 p.m. there will be officer elections. It will be re-elected board member Spencer Anderson and newly elected board member Sean Leavy’s first seated meeting. Miller is president and John Wong is vice president.
At the business meeting at 7:15 p.m. the superintendent’s report will include a school spotlight on Merrill Elementary School followed by information on the most recent school climate survey.
The full board will discuss revising its committee structure to make the meetings more efficient and inclusive after the governance committee approved it and sent it to the full board. Under the new structure, the committees will be topic-based.
“By switching to topic based committees, it’s more respectful of administrator time,” Miller said.
Miller said the board is also discussing opening the committees to district staff and community members.