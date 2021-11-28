BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education will discuss budget priorities, its strategic planning process and consider a newly drafted resolution to support a proposed bill, the LRB 0402—African American History Education Act at its Tuesday evening meetings.
At the Business, Operations and Finance Committee Meeting set for 5:30 p.m. at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St., the agenda states the board will discuss and identify priorities that should be considered when building the parameters for the 2022-2023 budget projections.
The district faces a potential $10.5 million budget shortfall for 2021-2022, due primarily to declining enrollment, rising costs and increasing equalized value.
In an interview Wednesday, Board of Education President Megan Miller said the board will review a draft document of budget discussion items.
“It’s a work in progress and the board has a lot of things to consider and a lot of listening and learning from our administrative staff to help us understand how to best move forward financially and how to prioritize,” Miller said. “It’s the very beginning of the process.”
Some of the themes to guide the process listed on a document include retention of staff, district support for extended student trips, diversifying staff, equity and diversity initiatives, outside engagement, controlling expenditures and controlling revenue.
The first items listed for discussion include a Beloit Education Association longevity proposal, an alternative longevity proposal and a compensation study for all employee groups.
Other topics up for discussion which were listed include: the Rising Knights Historically Black College and University tours; the Jazz Orchestra’s Essentially Ellington competition; drama productions /Scotland trip; new ways of recruiting staff; diversity, equity, and inclusion; family engagement; youth sports for the community; and community education programming; “What is ‘right-sizing’ of the district,” class size, new revenue sources and more.
Later, at the 7 p.m. regular board meeting, the board will discuss setting dates and the strategic planning process including ways to gather community input through meetings and surveys.
“We are just in early planning stages. It’s our goal in our discussion to find the best ways to make sure the whole community has access to these collective visioning sessions,” Miller said.
At Tuesday’s 7 p.m. meeting, the board also will consider a resolution to support a proposed bill, the LRB 0402—African American History Education Act.
The board drafted a resolution after discussing the issue at a governance committee meeting on Nov. 23. LRB 0402—African American History Education Act is a bill proposed on March 3 by State Rep. LaKeshia Myers, D-Milwaukee, who represents Assembly District 12.
According to a document compiled by the African-American/Jewish Friendship Group Education Committee, current data suggests a positive correlation between a more inclusive social studies curriculum and student learner outcomes in reading and math. LRB 0402 seeks to ensure Wisconsin teachers have essential historical knowledge of the African-American population and vetted resources.