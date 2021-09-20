BELOIT—The Beloit School Board will appoint its new board member, discuss hiring more administrators and hear about a first amendment legal complaint at its Tuesday evening meetings.
At the special meeting at 6 p.m. at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St., the board will swear in newly appointed board member Gregg Schneider. The board will then elect a clerk and a treasurer and appoint board members to committees. On Sept. 7 the board voted 3-0 to appoint Schneider to fill the vacancy left by former board member Stephanie Jacobs, and Board of Education President Megan Miller announced the board would be looking to fill two additional vacancies—that of members John Wong and Clerk Maria Delgado.
Miller said the hope is to get two more board members sworn in and ready to participate in the Oct. 19 board meeting. The interviews will be held at a meeting between Oct. 4 and 11.
“I would encourage anyone interested in working on the district’s strategic plan to apply. We are looking for hard-working child-centered applicants,” Miller said in a Sunday interview.
At the regular meeting at 7 p.m. the board will vote on Superintendent Dan Keyser recommendation to create an Executive Director of Human Resources administrative position. Currently, the district has an Executive Director of Business, Human Resources, and Operations position. Under the proposal the human resources portion of that position would fall under the to-be-created position.
Keyser will then give a presentation on his proposed organizational chart which would include three additional administrative positions to the new human resources position including the Director of Marketing & Alumni Relations and a Director of Community Engagement and Volunteers to work under the Chief of Communications and Marketing. A Director of Talent Development would serve under the new human resources position.
In closed session, the board will discuss and possibly take action on a first amendment legal complaint that has been presented to the board. The discussion is estimated to take 40 minutes. Miller said she couldn’t give any further information on the complaint because of legal reasons.
At Tuesday’s human resources committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. the board will consider the administration’s recommendation to hire a former principal with The Lincoln Academy (TLA). Former TLA Principal Samuel Karns is recommended to become the new assistant principal at McNeel Intermediate School, according to personnel recommendations.