BELOIT—The School District of Beloit no longer will use an independent hearing officer (IHO) to determine expulsions, as the school board will be making the decisions on expulsions.
The board made the decision Tuesday when board members also discussed fall reopening plans and mask requirements, but postponed a vote until June 29 on whether to support a resolution encouraging lawmakers to devote more funding for education.
The board moved to reject a resolution which authorizes an IHO to determine pupil expulsion under Wisconsin statutes effective July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. In its first vote, Board member Spencer Anderson, Clerk Maria Delgado, board member Amiee Leavy, Vice President Sean Leavy, President Megan Miller voted to reject the resolution. Treasurer Stephanie Jacobs was the lone dissenting vote. Board member John Wong was not in attendance.
“Since student discipline has been raised as an issue, the board felt we should prioritize and not delegate the responsibility to be fully in touch with our student behavior issues,” Miller said following the meeting.
After the board voted 5-1 to reject the motion, the board unanimously voted that it would be a committee of the whole board, and not a smaller committee, that would hear the expulsions.
“We decided, unanimously, that the full board would be responsible for the expulsion hearings and directed administration to bring forward options for training and process for us to discuss at the June 29 meeting,” Miller said.
The district has been using the IHO process for handling the district expulsions for a number of years. Michael Holland has been contracted as the district’s IHO.
Sean Leavy said he has had concerns about having someone else interpret whether students violated the code of conduct and had other concerns about a lack of clarity in the code and its enforcement.
“Since we are returning to school, this discipline situation needs to be cleaned up,” he said.
District Superintendent Dan Keyser said he’s been told in oral history that having an independent person with a legal history can make for impartiality. However, Sean Leavy said he had concerns about a non-district employee interpreting the code which could result in disproportionality. How discipline codes are applied can be handled differently, he said, in districts with students of color.
Jacobs said as a former administrator of 17 years and a school board member she was extremely unhappy in the past with the lack of interventions for students. She said every principal has to be on the same page in regards to building leadership teams and working with parents to offer many interventions to prevent students from reaching the level of needing an expulsion hearing. Jacobs said she believed the IHO structure would work if the principals are doing their job correctly with sufficient interventions.
Board member Amiee Leavy said the board’s role is to hire and evaluate the superintendent and determine who gets a free and appropriate education which is closely tied to the expulsion process. She said she’s been grossly disappointed with the current IHO who she doesn’t believe has the capacity or nimbleness to ask the appropriate questions and provide advice to the board.
During the presentation on fall reopening plans, Keyser said his goal is for full-time in-person learning and he plans to ask the board to approve his recommendation on July 6.
Keyser said he feels comfortable in saying that masks could be optional at schools where there are universal vaccinations available for students and staff. Currently, that exists only at the high school level. For schools without universal availability for vaccinations for students and staff, masks would still be required for all people in the school.