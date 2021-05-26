BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution in support of the Wisconsin Public Education Network’s budget priorities, which range from capping spending on public charter and voucher schools to restoring collective bargaining rights for teachers, at its Tuesday meeting.
“When boards and districts take action it shows lawmakers that there isn’t just individual support but unified institutional urgency to address the unmet needs of our children and families. I am proud that our board took the time to raise our collective voice to demand that our state prioritize the greatest needs for our kids and not yield to the best funded voices in the room when it comes to the state budget. We all have a duty to our students to show the state that we are serious about funding education and that we will take action,” said Board of Education President Megan Miller following the meeting.
The resolution stated priorities such as: supporting students with the most needs; increased funding; collective bargaining rights for educators; a moratorium on spending on voucher and public charter schools; and closing disparity gaps. The resolution states Gov. Tony Ever’s proposed budget addresses the priorities.
The resolution states the priority needs of students and schools should dictate budget priorities including the following: students with disabilities, English language learners, students in poverty and mental health.
The second priority is equitable, transparent and fair funding including Ever’s budget which would offer a $613 million increase in general school aid to restore the state’s commitment to cover two-thirds of school costs.
The third priority is to address the teacher crisis by restoring collective bargaining rights and addressing the quality of educator health benefits by studying the state’s own employee health insurance program as a potential solution to save districts’ resources and ensure the financial well-being of educators.
The fourth priority is placing a moratorium on spending on private voucher schools and public charter schools, repealing the Office of Educational Opportunity, the Opportunity Schools Partnership Program and the Special Needs Voucher Program. It would cap the number of seats in parental choice programs beginning in 2023.
The fifth priority would invest in closing Wisconsin’s education and racial disparity gaps by a $20 million increase in sparsity aid for rural districts; $20 million energy efficiency grant program; $400,000 to provide grants for districts to replace race-based mascots; and repealing the truancy abatement and burglary suppression program.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board also heard about the district’s proposal to have full-time in person learning for the fall by Superintendent Dan Keyser. The proposal was solely a presentation to gain feedback and will return to the board in June or July.