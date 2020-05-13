BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education received updates on online learning and discussed the timeline for its interim superintendent search at its Tuesday evening meetings.
At the regular board meeting, Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) Consultant Dan Nerad discussed a timeline for the interim superintendent search. The application deadline is May 21; review of applications and selection of interviewees, May 28; and initial interviews with selected candidates, on June 3 and 4; with final interviews on June 15.
After the board selects candidates to interview, the background checks would be done.
The goal is to make a final selection on June 19 with a contract negotiated by June 23 with the board voting to approve it.
Nerad told the board there were 23 applicants for the original permanent superintendent search. Nerad said he spoke with the candidates about the board voting on April 29 to suspend its superintendent search and instead pursue hiring an interim superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year and resume the search for a permanent superintendent in January of 2021.
Nerad said some candidates expressed interest in applying again when the permanent position becomes available, with some interested in the interim superintendent position as well.
As of Tuesday, there were a total of 13 applicants for the interim position, with half of them from the original applicant pool for the permanent position.
Board member Aimee Leavy asked how many were local and Nerad said there was a “small number” from the area who were in the pool. Nerad also said “there was a degree of diversity” in the interim superintendent pool.
Nerad said some of the candidates interested in the interim position might want to come and show their skills and then possibly seek the permanent position as well.
“I read a desire in these candidates to lead in Beloit,” Nerad said.
Nerad added that many candidates had an understanding of what happened with the recent superintendent and weren’t dissuaded by it. Former Superintendent Stanley Munro resigned after three of his cabinet officials filed complaints against him regarding a hostile workplace.
Board of Education President Kyle Larsen said the board will be discussing how to conduct a site visit. The board will also be putting a form on its website so the public can give suggestions for interview questions.
During the Oversight and Finance Committee, Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations Jo Ann Armstrong updated the board on student device and instrument distribution, which started on April 15.
There is a technology help telephone line and an online trouble ticket system to record device issues.
According to a parent survey, 87.5% percent of parents said they’ve received adequate communication from the district about online learning, and 96.5% of families surveyed said their children were participating in online learning. There were 1,260 who responded to the survey.
There were 54.4% of families surveyed who said could access all the online materials and 44.8% which could access some of the materials.
Larsen said administration is starting to discuss online learning possibilities for summer school.
