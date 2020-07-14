BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education and administration agreed to pursue goals related to discipline and special education services at its Monday evening meeting.
The goals will be formally adopted after additional goals are created in the coming months, according to information from Board President Kyle Larsen following the meeting.
The goals were compiled by the board and administration with guidance from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards. Action plans for the goals would entail evaluating placement and discipline processes, identifying gaps and creating a plan for improvement to the current system by Dec. 31.
To achieve the goals, all school district staff will undergo training on implicit bias and micro-aggression throughout the year.
In August, the board will hold listening sessions with the public.
“Parents will be invited to talk about their experiences with individual education plans and processes related to transfers and expulsions and issues related to student discipline,” Larsen said.
In two workshops following the listening sessions, the board will learn more about the processes of expulsion, individual education plans and discipline-related issues.
As part of the goal of placement, behavior and discipline, the board also will be exploring class size as it relates to behavior. By winter break, the district will have a report to the board.
The board will discuss creating further goals in a meeting in August.
“The district does not have a strategic plan for this school year, and the board wants to keep moving forward. We want to hold ourselves accountable as we go through this school year and plan for a three to five year strategic plan,” Larsen said.
The board’s next goals to be discussed at meetings will be centered around the issue of equity, communication and community engagement and possibly staff retention plans.
When asked if academic improvement will be addressed, Larsen said academic improvement would be dealt with within the greater discussion of equity and class size. He said improvements in equity, teacher retention and class sizes would lead to improved academic scores, and continuous work through the year on equity issues would help close the achievement gap.
