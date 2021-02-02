BELOIT—The Beloit School District Board of Education is planning to select its permanent superintendent this week and will announce the name once a contract is finalized, according to Board President Megan Miller.
Superintendent finalists include: Beloit interim Superintendent Dan Keyser, Aldine Independent School District Executive Director of Leadership Development Dana Arreola and Cleveland Metropolitan School District Area Superintendent/Network Leader Lorenzo Russell.
“I would like to thank everyone including staff members and the community for their participation in the interview process. I’ve read the feedback and it was tremendously helpful,” Miller said.
The board held a closed session meeting Monday to review background checks and reference checks for each of the superintendent finalists.
At a special board meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, the board will meet in closed session for final deliberations on the candidates and will come to consensus on who the board wants to offer a contract to. As soon as there is agreement to sign the contract, the board will announce its selection to the public, Miller said.
With the resignation of former school board President Kyle Larsen and the board voting to waive the policy regarding filling the vacant position there are six remaining board members with the potential for a tie 3-to-3 vote. Miller said the board would need a majority vote, which in this case would be 4-2. However, Miller said she was confident the board would come to consensus by the end of the meeting.
Miller noted that Policy 133 the posting to fill the board vacancy has to be up for 20 days prior to filling the seat. If the board had to wait to select the superintendent until after it appointed another board member, it would have significantly postponed the filling of the superintendent position.